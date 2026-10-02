CM Vijay to launch expanded free bus travel for women today

CHENNAI: Women and trans persons can now travel completely free of charge on 12,692 state-run buses across Tamil Nadu, as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the expanded Vettri Payanam, the free bus travel for women, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.
The welfare scheme’s name is derived from the ruling party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to mean “victorious journey” (Vettri payanam) for women.
The free travel was previously restricted to ordinary city buses and the government later announced to expand the scheme to include express, limited stop services and deluxe buses in corporation, municipal and town panchayats and hill areas across Tamil Nadu.
There’s no income limit or ceiling on the number for the beneficiaries to avail the daily services.
The expansion is expected to benefit about 8.4 million women daily, facilitating over 1.6 million one-way trips.
Accusing the TVK of “rebranding” the DMK initiative of ‘Vidiyal Payanam Thittam’, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said the core concept of free bus travel for women was originally introduced by the DMK government.