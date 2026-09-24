CM Vijay to interact with party functionaries in Maduranthakam on Sept 25

The bypoll in Maduranthakam will be held on October 6.

The TVK has nominated Maragatham Kumaravel, who had won the seat on AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly polls. She later resigned her MLA post and joined the TVK.

Addressing a gathering of booth agents alongside Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Anand outlined the state government's commitment to swift public grievance redressal.

He said, "TVK founder Vijay will interact with booth-level functionaries at 3 pm."

Anand urged TVK party cadres to campaign door-to-door without fear and assure voters that essential requirements, including roads and drinking water supply would be fulfilled within three to four months.