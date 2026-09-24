CM Vijay to interact with party functionaries in Maduranthakam on Sept 25

MADURANTAKAM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to interact with booth-level TVK party functionaries in Maduranthakam Assembly constituency on September 25, Minister N Anand announced on Thursday.
The bypoll in Maduranthakam will be held on October 6.
The TVK has nominated Maragatham Kumaravel, who had won the seat on AIADMK ticket in the 2026 Assembly polls. She later resigned her MLA post and joined the TVK.
Addressing a gathering of booth agents alongside Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Anand outlined the state government's commitment to swift public grievance redressal.
He said, "TVK founder Vijay will interact with booth-level functionaries at 3 pm."
Anand urged TVK party cadres to campaign door-to-door without fear and assure voters that essential requirements, including roads and drinking water supply would be fulfilled within three to four months.
"Every minister, in whichever constituency the chief minister assigns them in-charge, will stay for two to three days in that constituency alongside the Member of the Legislative Assembly to see what the people's needs and problems are, designating grievance-redressal days, and will get every issue resolved promptly," he promised.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Arjuna shifted focus to the government's broader policy milestones, asserting that the administration had successfully initiated a historic caste-based socio-economic census.
"After 1931, in 2026, our brother Vijay initiated the social justice census, the caste-based census. Is this not a great history," he asked.
The TVK administration formally announced the state's "social justice survey" (caste enumeration) on June 18.
However, the state government specified that the actual field survey will only take place after the Union government completes its own planned caste enumeration as part of the ongoing national population census. As of September 2026, the data collection has not yet begun.
Arjuna also accused the former DMK regime of deliberately neglecting this exercise during its five-year tenure despite repeatedly claiming to champion social justice.
Outlining agricultural relief measures, Arjuna stated the government had waived Rs 6,220 crore in farm loans and ensured minimum support prices for paddy and sugarcane cultivators, particularly benefiting the northern districts.
He also criticised the current AIADMK leadership, alleging they had compromised their party's foundational principles through covert alignments with the DMK.
Both leaders exhorted the cadres to secure a massive mandate for TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel on the 'Whistle' symbol. Setting a high benchmark for the constituency, Arjuna urged workers to secure 1.25 lakh to 1.40 lakh votes to ensure a victory margin exceeding one lakh.
The bypoll will also be held in Dharapuram on October 6.