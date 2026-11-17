This first-of-its-kind facility features 48 container capsules and 11 loader machines, which will help transfer 850 metric tonnes of waste to Kodungaiyur without spilling garbage onto the roads.

Generally, household waste is collected, segregated by workers and moved to a transfer station via compactor vehicles before being loaded onto heavy trucks for transport to landfills. During transit, garbage frequently spills onto the roads, leaving a foul stench along the entire route and causing severe inconvenience to residents and motorists in the northern part of Chennai.

Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL) manages waste across the north and central zones, covering Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and parts of Anna Nagar. A spokesperson of CESPL told DT Next, “For the first time, we’re introducing container capsules and a fixed compactor transfer station initiative for Chennai. The capsules will be used in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones, which span around 40 sqkm.”