CM Vijay to hit Madurantakam trail on Friday

Addressing a gathering of booth agents alongside Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Anand said that the TVK founder will address a select 5,000 members at 3 pm.

“Chief Minister Vijay is the reason why I won the election and am now a minister. Similarly, Maragatham Kumaravel is not the candidate in the Madurantakam constituency. You should keep in mind that our Thalapathy himself is the candidate,” said Anand, while addressing functionaries.

He rejected charges of buying the former AIADMK member. “They are saying that we gave suitcases of money to buy her. We do not even have the money to buy even a box. We did not give anything to our sister. Maragatham Kumaravel joined the TVK because the DMK and AIADMK were joining hands," he said.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister and TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday put the caste census at the centre of his campaign in Madurantakam, questioning the DMK's commitment to social justice and urging voters to ask why it had not conducted a caste census during its five-year tenure.