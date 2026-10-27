CM Vijay to felicitate para-athletes, CM trophy winners on October 29 at Nehru stadium

The ceremony will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here from 3 pm to 5 pm. The competitions, which commenced on October 15, are being conducted across Tamil Nadu in 45 sports, with around 32,000 athletes participating.

Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna announced the Chief Minister's plans to meet and congratulate the para-athletes while felicitating them at the Nehru Indoor Stadium complex on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu won 15 medals — three gold, five silver and seven bronze — in Japan. Of the 13 athletes from the state who participated, nine secured medals.