CM Vijay to chair Collectors, SPs review meet on June 29

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will chair a two-day conference of District Collectors and senior police officials at the Secretariat. The session is set to commence on June 29.
The meeting will commence with an introductory address by the Chief Minister, who is expected to review the implementation of various government schemes and assess the overall administrative performance of departments across the State.
Senior officials, including department secretaries, the Director General of Police and other top bureaucrats, will participate in the deliberations. Discussions are expected to focus on welfare scheme implementation, development projects, law and order, public service delivery and coordination between district administrations and government departments.
Officials said the conference would provide an opportunity for the government to review the progress of key initiatives announced by the administration and identify areas requiring further attention.
This will be one of the first comprehensive review meetings involving Collectors and SPs since the formation of the TVK-led government, with the Chief Minister expected to issue directions on governance, development and law-and-order management across Tamil Nadu.