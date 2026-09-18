CM Vijay to campaign in two phases for TVK candidates starting September 21

Vijay will seek votes for Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram, spending two days in each constituency.

He is expected to address public meetings during the first phase and return after October 1 for the second round of campaigning, including roadshows.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for his proposed visits, with the party planning programmes aimed at reaching voters without causing inconvenience to the public, sources said.