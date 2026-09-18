CM Vijay to campaign in two phases for TVK candidates starting September 21

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is set to campaign for the party's candidates in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls in two phases, with the four-day campaign beginning after September 21.
Vijay will seek votes for Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam and P Sathyabama in Dharapuram, spending two days in each constituency.
He is expected to address public meetings during the first phase and return after October 1 for the second round of campaigning, including roadshows.
Elaborate arrangements are being made for his proposed visits, with the party planning programmes aimed at reaching voters without causing inconvenience to the public, sources said.
During the campaign, Vijay is expected to highlight the TVK government's 100-day performance and make a concerted outreach to different sections of voters.
While the party has a support base among youngsters and women, he is expected to focus on strengthening its appeal among middle-aged and senior voters, the sources said.
According to sources, the Chief Minister is keen to win both constituencies and intends to use the bypolls to demonstrate the TVK's electoral strength.
The sources said the party's objective was also to ensure that the Opposition candidates, particularly those of the DMK and AIADMK, lose their deposits.
They further said Vijay's campaign would be aimed at building momentum ahead of bypolls expected in five other Assembly constituencies and creating a situation where Opposition parties would be reluctant to enter those contests.
Campaigning will end on October 4 evening, with polling scheduled for October 6.