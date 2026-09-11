CM Vijay & Tamil Nadu will back Rahul as PM: Minister P Viswanathan

“As a minister from Tamil Nadu, it is my right to proclaim Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha election now itself. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay would also officially declare it and every Congress worker across the country would work hard to ensure the victory of our leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the by-elections, he expressed confidence that TVK candidates would win. “Madurantakam is located in the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency in which I had won once, and so I know the ground reality of the people. Since the TVK holds the support of Congress, VCK and IUML, the victory is a mere formality,” he said.