CM Vijay & Tamil Nadu will back Rahul as PM: Minister P Viswanathan

TIRUCHY: Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Thursday expressed confidence that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will officially announce Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
“As a minister from Tamil Nadu, it is my right to proclaim Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha election now itself. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay would also officially declare it and every Congress worker across the country would work hard to ensure the victory of our leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.
Meanwhile, talking about the by-elections, he expressed confidence that TVK candidates would win. “Madurantakam is located in the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency in which I had won once, and so I know the ground reality of the people. Since the TVK holds the support of Congress, VCK and IUML, the victory is a mere formality,” he said.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s statements in the Assembly, Viswanathan said the Chief Minister’s long speech had made an impact among youngsters. He said Vijay had spoken about certain events under freedom of expression and that his speeches had historical importance.
Meanwhile, Viswanathan expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities and urged the State government to take steps to control price rise and ensure the smooth livelihood of the people.