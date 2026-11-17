Vijay, who was the sole non-Congress Chief Minister invited to the event, was greeted upon his arrival by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and seated in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The visit carries significant political weight due to the ongoing Mekedatu dam dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, whose Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also attended the launch event.

Videos of the seating arrangements with Chief Minister Vijay beside Rahul, and Akhilesh Yadav seated next to Sonia, in the front row while Congress Chief Ministers were relegated to the second row, went viral.