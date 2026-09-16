CM Vijay, Stalin hail Anna’s vision, fight for State autonomy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and DMK president MK Stalin and leaders on Tuesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 118th birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to Tamil Nadu’s political and social history.
Vijay hailed Anna’s visionary thinking and service to the people, saying the former Chief Minister created a new chapter in the State’s political history and raised his voice for the rights of the poor and the humble.
“Through his inspiring speeches and sharp writing prowess, he captivated the hearts of the people, assumed governance with their immense support, named our State — Tamil Nadu — out of his boundless love for the Tamil language, laid the foundation for State autonomy, granted legal recognition to self-respect marriages, and left an indelible mark in the social and political history of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said in a statement on ‘X’.
He said the State government was determined to ensure that social justice, equality and fraternity flourished everywhere and to safeguard the glory of Tamil, while embracing Anna’s slogans of “Duty, Dignity and Discipline” and “We see God in the smile of the poor.”
Stalin hailed Anna as a great scholar who penned the political grammar of Tamil Nadu and laid the political foundation of the State. He said Anna would live forever through the State’s self-respect, social justice, State autonomy and affection for the Tamil language.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Anna sowed a unique sense of self-respect in the minds of Tamils and nurtured the principles of the Dravidian movement, including social justice, equality, self-respect and State rights.
Palaniswami said Anna’s political life, which prioritised policy over power, people over position and social progress over personal fame, would remain a guiding beacon for generations. He also urged people to resolve to “liberate Tamil Nadu from the delusion of reels politics” and re-establish an “Annaism government” for the State’s progress.
Meanwhile, ministers from the Cabinet paid floral tributes to Anna’s statue on Anna Salai on behalf of the State government. Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar and Ministers N Anand, K G Arunraj, Rajmohan, D K Prabhu and Vanni Arasu were among those who participated.
AIADMK MP M Thambidurai also paid floral tributes to Anna’s statue at the Parliament House complex in Delhi.
The State government has announced Anna gallantry medals for 180 police personnel and members of the Fire and Rescue Services Department to mark the occasion.