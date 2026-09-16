CM Vijay, Stalin hail Anna’s vision, fight for State autonomy

Vijay hailed Anna’s visionary thinking and service to the people, saying the former Chief Minister created a new chapter in the State’s political history and raised his voice for the rights of the poor and the humble.

“Through his inspiring speeches and sharp writing prowess, he captivated the hearts of the people, assumed governance with their immense support, named our State — Tamil Nadu — out of his boundless love for the Tamil language, laid the foundation for State autonomy, granted legal recognition to self-respect marriages, and left an indelible mark in the social and political history of Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said in a statement on ‘X’.