CM Vijay, Stalin greet Ramadoss on birthday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday extended their greetings to PMK founder S Ramadoss on the occasion of his 88th birthday.
In a statement, Chief Minister Vijay wished Ramadoss good health, happiness and a long life. "I extend my heartfelt birthday greetings to Ramadoss and pray that he is blessed with good health and many more years of service," the Chief Minister said.
DMK president Stalin also conveyed his birthday wishes, recalling Ramadoss' contributions to social justice and public causes over several decades.
Stalin said Ramadoss had spearheaded several agitations and emerged as a prominent voice for social justice in the State. Referring to Ramadoss' announcement of his retirement from active politics, Stalin wished him a peaceful, healthy and fulfilling retired life.