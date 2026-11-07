CM Vijay, Stalin greet Kamal Haasan on 72nd birthday

In an official statement, CM Vijay wished the legendary actor a long life filled with good health and happiness, hoping he continues his dedicated service to the people and achieves many more milestones in public life and the arts.

DMK chief Stalin greeted Haasan, addressing him as a dear brother and praising his efforts to enrich cinema while championing state rights and the dignity of the Tamil language in politics.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended his greetings to the Rajya Sabha MP, wishing him good health and a long life.