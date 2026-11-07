CM Vijay, Stalin greet Kamal Haasan on 72nd birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president MK Stalin, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among others, extended birthday greetings to actor-politician and MNM founder Kamal Haasan, who turned 72 on Saturday.
In an official statement, CM Vijay wished the legendary actor a long life filled with good health and happiness, hoping he continues his dedicated service to the people and achieves many more milestones in public life and the arts.
DMK chief Stalin greeted Haasan, addressing him as a dear brother and praising his efforts to enrich cinema while championing state rights and the dignity of the Tamil language in politics.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended his greetings to the Rajya Sabha MP, wishing him good health and a long life.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan joined the leaders in sharing heartfelt wishes for the MNM leader.
On the personal front, his daughters, actors Shruti and Akshara Haasan, conveyed their birthday wishes on their respective social media handles.
In an emotional tribute, Shruti called him the "rarest of the rare," expressing admiration for his craft, zest for life, and enduring love for cinema.
Treating fans on the special occasion, his production house Raaj Kamal Films International announced a new project, unveiling the poster for the film 'Sandiyar', directed by SU Arun Kumar.