CM Vijay, Stalin among leaders to condole Pappaiah’s demise

CM Vijay said Pappaiah had brought the richness of Tamil and the Tamils' way of life to audiences around the world through pattimandram platforms.

He said Pappaiah’s humour and deep knowledge of Tamil had enabled him to convey social ideas to people in a simple manner and credited him with transforming pattimandrams from mere entertainment programmes into platforms that encouraged thought and discussion. “His demise is an irreparable loss to the Tamil-speaking world,” Vijay said.

Former Chief Minister MK Stalin shared profound grief over the death of the veteran Tamil scholar, describing him as a proud symbol of modern-day Madurai and a beloved figure among Tamils across the world.

Stalin said Pappaiya had won the affection of Tamils worldwide with his smiling demeanour, engaging Tamil and the distinct flavour of Madurai. He said Pappaiya was an authority on classical Tamil literature, having written a commentary on the Tirukkural, devised a new sequence for the Purananuru and studied Kamban's works.

Stalin said Pappaiya had showered affection on former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and himself, and that his affection remained unchanged irrespective of whether the DMK was in power. “Whenever we met, we shared a bond of affection, with him holding my hands with a smile and warmth,” he said.