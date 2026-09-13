'CM Vijay spits venom after Karur reprieve': S Regupathy

Regupathy alleged that Vijay was now “spitting venom” at Stalin, despite the latter having shown him consideration after the Karur tragedy.
Regupathy, who led a DMK protest in Pudukkottai against the TVK government, said he had urged Stalin, who was then Chief Minister, to register a case against Vijay soon after the tragedy.
However, Stalin refused, citing humanitarian considerations, he said.
“As the Minister of Law, I appealed to our leader Stalin to register a case against Vijay, but he did not accept it. Despite repeated requests, Stalin said a party leader never likes his cadres to die and that, on humanitarian grounds, we should leave him,” Regupathy said.