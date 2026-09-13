Tamil Nadu

'CM Vijay spits venom after Karur reprieve': S Regupathy

Regupathy alleged that Vijay was now “spitting venom” at Stalin, despite the latter having shown him consideration after the Karur tragedy.
Former minister S Regupathy
Former minister S Regupathy
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TIRUCHY: Former minister S Regupathy on Saturday (September 12) claimed that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s “generosity” had saved TVK chief Joseph Vijay from facing a case over the Karur tragedy, despite repeated requests to initiate action against him.

Regupathy alleged that Vijay was now “spitting venom” at Stalin, despite the latter having shown him consideration after the Karur tragedy.

Regupathy, who led a DMK protest in Pudukkottai against the TVK government, said he had urged Stalin, who was then Chief Minister, to register a case against Vijay soon after the tragedy.

However, Stalin refused, citing humanitarian considerations, he said.

Former minister S Regupathy
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“As the Minister of Law, I appealed to our leader Stalin to register a case against Vijay, but he did not accept it. Despite repeated requests, Stalin said a party leader never likes his cadres to die and that, on humanitarian grounds, we should leave him,” Regupathy said.

MK Stalin
Karur
CM Vijay
Former minister S Regupathy
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