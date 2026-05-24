CM Vijay speaks to family of 10-year-old sexual assault-murder victim

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has spoken to the family of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed in Coimbatore, and assured them that justice would be ensured, the victim's grandmother said on Sunday.
The CM has spoken to the family and assured justice, she told reporters here.
"He (CM) spoke to us and assured justice. He also enquired about us and whether we have a house. He said he was with us and not to worry," she said.
The sexual assault and brutal murder of the child in Coimbatore's Sulur has led to shock and outrage across Tamil Nadu, and Chief Minister Vijay on Saturday promised strict action following opposition uproar.
Two men, including an acquaintance of the girl, have been arrested in connection with the incident. PTI SA ADB