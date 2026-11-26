CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday questioned the TVK government's response to the Karnataka government's move to seek a ban on several irrigation projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, and asked whether it would oppose the move despite being in alliance with the Congress.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the Congress government in Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court seeking restrictions on Tamil Nadu's irrigation projects at a time when the state was nearing implementation of the Cauvery-Gundar linking project. He questioned whether the TVK government would take steps to counter Karnataka's move.
He said the project was conceived during the AIADMK regime and described it as one of the largest river-linking projects in south India. Its completion would help address water scarcity in several parts of Tamil Nadu, he said.
Palaniswami alleged that Karnataka had also sought restrictions on the Sarabanga project, a proposed check dam across the Kollidam, and projects involving Noyyal river and Kallanai drainage water. These projects were intended to divert surplus water for agricultural use instead of allowing it to drain into the sea, he said.
As a lower riparian state, Tamil Nadu had the right to oppose dam construction in Karnataka, he said, accusing the neighbouring state of acting against Tamil Nadu's interests.
He also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not convening an all-party meeting on the state's water-related issues despite his earlier demand.
Urging the government to take the matter seriously, Palaniswami appealed to the Chief Minister to initiate concrete legal measures to protect Tamil Nadu's irrigation projects, particularly the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project.