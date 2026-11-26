In a statement, Palaniswami said the Congress government in Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court seeking restrictions on Tamil Nadu's irrigation projects at a time when the state was nearing implementation of the Cauvery-Gundar linking project. He questioned whether the TVK government would take steps to counter Karnataka's move.

He said the project was conceived during the AIADMK regime and described it as one of the largest river-linking projects in south India. Its completion would help address water scarcity in several parts of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Palaniswami alleged that Karnataka had also sought restrictions on the Sarabanga project, a proposed check dam across the Kollidam, and projects involving Noyyal river and Kallanai drainage water. These projects were intended to divert surplus water for agricultural use instead of allowing it to drain into the sea, he said.