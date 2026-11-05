CM Vijay shifts office to Pamani Illam; house renamed with 'Vettri' tag

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday commenced his official work from the government bungalow, Pamani Illam, at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai, after renovation work was completed to accommodate his camp office.
The bungalow will be renamed Vettri Illam. The renovation included modern security features and other facilities needed for the Chief Minister's official functions. Vijay worked from the bungalow for around three hours on Thursday.
The decision to shift his camp office from Foreshore Estate to Raja Annamalaipuram was reportedly taken because the Chief Minister's stay at his official residence in Foreshore Estate caused inconvenience to residents.
Parking security vehicles and moving the Chief Minister's security convoy reportedly caused difficulties for neighbourhood residents. The shift is expected to address these concerns.
After Edappadi K Palaniswami, Vijay is the second Chief Minister to use a government bungalow as his camp office and official residence. Palaniswami stayed at Sevvanthi Illam from 2011 until the TVK-led government came to power in 2026. During this 15-year period, he continued to occupy the government bungalow while serving as a minister, Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition.
Former Chief Ministers and Dravidian leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa did not opt for government bungalows during their respective tenures as Chief Ministers.
When MK Stalin served as Deputy Chief Minister, he used Kurinji Illam as his camp office. Following in his father's footsteps, Udhayanidhi Stalin is also using the same bungalow as his residence.