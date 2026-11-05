CM Vijay shifts office to Pamani Illam; house renamed with 'Vettri' tag

The bungalow will be renamed Vettri Illam. The renovation included modern security features and other facilities needed for the Chief Minister's official functions. Vijay worked from the bungalow for around three hours on Thursday.

The decision to shift his camp office from Foreshore Estate to Raja Annamalaipuram was reportedly taken because the Chief Minister's stay at his official residence in Foreshore Estate caused inconvenience to residents.

Parking security vehicles and moving the Chief Minister's security convoy reportedly caused difficulties for neighbourhood residents. The shift is expected to address these concerns.