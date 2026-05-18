CM Vijay sets governance agenda as Ministers call on him after portfolio allocation

CM asks ministers to ensure efficient, accountable and people-centric governance in line with public expectations

During the interaction, Vijay is learnt to have briefed the ministers on the manner in which their respective departments should function and emphasised the need for efficiency, coordination and accountability in administration.

According to sources, the Chief Minister underlined that the new government carried a strong public mandate and asked the ministers to ensure that their performance reflected the expectations of the people.

He also urged the ministers to work proactively in their respective portfolios and contribute towards building a positive image for the government through effective governance and responsive administration.