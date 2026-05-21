CM Vijay set to complete Cabinet expansion as VCK, IUML join TN ministry

As part of the power-sharing arrangement worked out within the ruling alliance, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has invited its supporting parties to join the ministry. Accepting the offer, the VCK nominated its Tindivanam MLA Vanni Arasu, while the IUML has named Papanasam MLA A M Shahjahan for induction into the Cabinet.

According to sources, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare portfolio is likely to be allotted to Vanni Arasu, while A M Shahjahan is expected to be entrusted with the Minorities Welfare department.