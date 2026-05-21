CM Vijay set to complete Cabinet expansion as VCK, IUML join TN ministry

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to carry out the final expansion of his Cabinet on Friday (May 22), with legislators from alliance partners Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expected to be sworn in as ministers, formally bringing key coalition allies into the Tamil Nadu government.
As part of the power-sharing arrangement worked out within the ruling alliance, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has invited its supporting parties to join the ministry. Accepting the offer, the VCK nominated its Tindivanam MLA Vanni Arasu, while the IUML has named Papanasam MLA A M Shahjahan for induction into the Cabinet.
According to sources, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare portfolio is likely to be allotted to Vanni Arasu, while A M Shahjahan is expected to be entrusted with the Minorities Welfare department.
Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the two legislators at a ceremony to be held at Lok Bhavan on Friday.
The latest expansion comes a day after two Congress MLAs were inducted into the ministry, completing the coalition accommodation exercise initiated by the Vijay-led government after assuming office earlier this month.