CM Vijay seeks rollback of cotton import duty to ease pressure on textile sector

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Vijay said Tamil Nadu continued to remain the country's largest textile and apparel exporting State and that lakhs of workers, particularly women from rural and semi-urban regions, were dependent on the sector for livelihood through direct and indirect employment.



The Chief Minister said the industry was reeling under severe stress following a sharp increase in cotton and yarn prices in recent months. He attributed the trend to lower domestic cotton production and heightened trading activity in the market.



According to Vijay, cotton prices had risen from Rs 54,700 to Rs 67,700 per candy over the last two months, registering an increase of nearly 25 per cent, while yarn prices had climbed from Rs 301 to Rs 330 per kilogram.