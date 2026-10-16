CM Vijay seeks MEA help; Edappadi slams delay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking the early release and safe repatriation of 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by the Maldives Coast Guard, even as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the State government for allegedly delaying its response to the incident.
In a demi-official letter to Jaishankar, Vijay said the Maldives Coast Guard had detained three mechanised fishing boats carrying the fishermen, who were bound for Thoothukudi district, in the early hours of Tuesday.
“I request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Maldives through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of the fishermen and their boats,” the Chief Minister said.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami accused the TVK government of failing to respond promptly to the Maldives Coast Guard's arrest of fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district on October 12. He pointed out that Vijay wrote to the Union Minister only on October 15, three days after the incident.
The AIADMK leader alleged that the Fisheries Department and the district collectorate had also failed to take basic steps to gather information and coordinate relief efforts. He accused the ruling party of showing interest in fishermen only during elections.
Palaniswami said neither local officials nor the Ottapidaram MLA had visited the families of the detained fishermen or provided information about their whereabouts and condition. He added that the families had received no proper response despite approaching the district collectorate and the district Fisheries Department office.
Questioning the Fisheries Minister Sri Nath’s absence, he asked why the Minister, who had campaigned for votes during the by-election, had not responded to an incident involving fishermen from his own region. He also questioned whether the State government had basic details of the fishermen who had ventured into the sea in the three mechanised boats.
Recalling the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said the previous government had acted swiftly and coordinated with the Union government whenever fishermen faced such situations.
He urged the TVK government to coordinate with the Centre to secure the fishermen’s release and ensure their safe return. He also called on the State government to send officials, the local MLA and the Fisheries Minister to meet the affected families.