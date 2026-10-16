CM Vijay seeks MEA help; Edappadi slams delay

The AIADMK leader alleged that the Fisheries Department and the district collectorate had also failed to take basic steps to gather information and coordinate relief efforts. He accused the ruling party of showing interest in fishermen only during elections.

Palaniswami said neither local officials nor the Ottapidaram MLA had visited the families of the detained fishermen or provided information about their whereabouts and condition. He added that the families had received no proper response despite approaching the district collectorate and the district Fisheries Department office.

Questioning the Fisheries Minister Sri Nath’s absence, he asked why the Minister, who had campaigned for votes during the by-election, had not responded to an incident involving fishermen from his own region. He also questioned whether the State government had basic details of the fishermen who had ventured into the sea in the three mechanised boats.

Recalling the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami said the previous government had acted swiftly and coordinated with the Union government whenever fishermen faced such situations.

He urged the TVK government to coordinate with the Centre to secure the fishermen’s release and ensure their safe return. He also called on the State government to send officials, the local MLA and the Fisheries Minister to meet the affected families.