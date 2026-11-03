CM Vijay rolls out Rs 3,000 cr bank credit for SHGs in Erode

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the disbursement of Rs 3,000 crore in bank-linked credit to 26,000 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) across the State at a function in Erode.
As part of the initiative, Vijay handed over Rs 1,110 crore in bank credit assistance to 9,000 SHGs at the function organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.
So far, the government has facilitated bank-linked credit of Rs 2,62,311 crore to 5.23 lakh SHGs, comprising 60 lakh women. The State Budget for 2026-27 targets extending bank credit worth Rs 38,000 crore to 4,18,673 SHGs. Of this, the government has already extended Rs 16,560 crore to 1,70,624 SHGs.
The Chief Minister visited an exhibition showcasing products manufactured by SHG members under the theme 'One Root, Many Businesses' and a photo exhibition tracing the success stories of women’s self-help groups.
A group from Tirunelveli presented him with a portrait woven on a traditional Pathamadai mat, while a women's group from Kallakurichi gifted him a wooden sculpture of his portrait. Members of a SHG from Chennimalai presented another portrait of the Chief Minister woven into fabric using traditional handloom techniques. A group from the Nilgiris served him traditional tea. Vijay paid the groups for the gifts and products they presented.
Earlier, the Chief Minister held a 12-km roadshow from Vijayamangalam to the function venue, drawing large crowds along the route.
On his way back to Coimbatore International Airport, Vijay made a surprise inspection at the Karumathampatti police station near Coimbatore. Additional Director-General of Police TS Anbu, West Zone Inspector-General of Police RV Ramya Bharathi and Coimbatore Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy accompanied him.
The Chief Minister enquired with Inspector Navaneethakrishnan about the station's functioning and jurisdiction. He reviewed the status of complaints, inspected the lock-up room and instructed the inspector to ensure prompt investigation and appropriate action in cases involving crimes against women and children.