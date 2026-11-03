CM Vijay rolls out Rs 3,000 cr bank credit for SHGs in Erode

As part of the initiative, Vijay handed over Rs 1,110 crore in bank credit assistance to 9,000 SHGs at the function organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

So far, the government has facilitated bank-linked credit of Rs 2,62,311 crore to 5.23 lakh SHGs, comprising 60 lakh women. The State Budget for 2026-27 targets extending bank credit worth Rs 38,000 crore to 4,18,673 SHGs. Of this, the government has already extended Rs 16,560 crore to 1,70,624 SHGs.

The Chief Minister visited an exhibition showcasing products manufactured by SHG members under the theme 'One Root, Many Businesses' and a photo exhibition tracing the success stories of women’s self-help groups.