CM Vijay rolls out over 600 housing units worth Rs 1,003 cr in city

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has constructed 304 housing Units at Arumbakkam, 216 units at Ashok Nagar, 16 Units at Besant Nagar, 80 Units at Padikuppam and 24 units at Nungambakkam.

The newly constructed housing units are equipped with basic amenities, including lifts, fire alarms, CCTV surveillance systems and solar power facilities.

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, the Chief Minister also inaugurated 125 housing units at Kulantha Goundanur in Karur district. In another programme, Vijay inaugurated new police station buildings at five locations, including Kothaval Chavadi and Medavakkam in the city.

He also inaugurated two new industrial estates at Perundurai in Erode and Nayanoor village in Villupuram. The two industrial estates are expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 2,550 people.