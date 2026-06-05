CM Vijay reviews southwest monsoon preparedness

"Zero casualties should be the primary objective during any disaster. District administrations and emergency response centres must function round the clock and remain fully prepared," the Chief Minister said.

He instructed officials to keep rescue equipment ready and ensure that first responders were adequately trained and deployed. The government also directed authorities to position disaster response forces in vulnerable areas in advance, wherever necessary.

The government asked Collectors to identify and prepare relief camps with adequate food, drinking water, electricity and sanitation facilities to accommodate affected people during emergencies.