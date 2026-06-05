CM Vijay reviews southwest monsoon preparedness

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay on Friday chaired a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority at the Secretariat and reviewed preparednessmeasures for the southwest monsoon and potential disasters across the State.
During the meeting, Collectors from districts along the Western Ghats and senior departmental secretaries briefed the Chief Minister on precautionary measures being undertaken to tackle heavy rainfall, flooding and other weather-related emergencies.
According to an official statement, the Chief Minister directed all government departments and district administrations to remain on high alert and ensure full preparedness to handle any disaster situation.
"Zero casualties should be the primary objective during any disaster. District administrations and emergency response centres must function round the clock and remain fully prepared," the Chief Minister said.
He instructed officials to keep rescue equipment ready and ensure that first responders were adequately trained and deployed. The government also directed authorities to position disaster response forces in vulnerable areas in advance, wherever necessary.
The government asked Collectors to identify and prepare relief camps with adequate food, drinking water, electricity and sanitation facilities to accommodate affected people during emergencies.
The government also directed the Greater Chennai Corporation and district administrations to take immediate measures to remove water stagnation, clear storm water drains and identify trees that could pose risks during heavy rains and strong winds.
The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was instructed to inspect and rectify damaged or sagging power lines and to ensure a prompt response to complaints regarding power disruptions and electrical faults.
Among those present at the meeting were Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Commissioner for Revenue Administration N Muruganandham.