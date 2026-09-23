CM Vijay reviews power supply amid complaints of frequent outages

The review was held at the TNEB headquarters on Anna Salai, with officials briefing the CM on the rising power demand, availability, distribution network, transformer failures, maintenance and monsoon preparedness.

Electricity Minister R Nirmalkumar said the state’s power demand could increase by up to 4,000 MW and that power shortages were being witnessed in several parts of the country as well as in the Central generating pool. The meeting discussed measures to manage the demand and arrangements for procuring power to bridge any shortfall.

“The immediate challenge is strengthening the distribution infrastructure. Tamil Nadu requires more than 600 additional substations to meet the present demand,” Nirmalkumar said.