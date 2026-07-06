CM Vijay reviews Perur plant works, Nemmeli plant

Additionally, the CM reviewed the ongoing construction of the 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur, being built at a cost of Rs 5,814.57 crore. Pipeline laying works spanning 59 km from Perur to Porur are currently under way. Once completed, this project will directly benefit 22.67 lakh residents across the Chennai and Tambaram corporations, as well as 20 nearby panchayats. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the construction to bring it into public use quickly.

Human Resources Management Minister T Sarathkumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply department Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Metro Water Board MD T Anand, Chengalpattu district collector M Veerapaandi and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.