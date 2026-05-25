CM Vijay reviews measures to tackle crimes against women and children

CHENNAI: In the wake of the rape and murder of a 10 year old girl in Coimbatore, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to discuss measures aimed at preventing crimes against women and children.
The meeting focused on speedy investigation of cases, preventive mechanisms, awareness initiatives and ensuring swift punishment for offenders.
Senior officials from the Police Department, Social Welfare Department and the office of the Advocate General participated in the review meeting.
During the discussions, the Chief Minister stressed the need for expediting investigations and trials in sexual offence cases and ensuring stringent punishment against those involved in crimes targeting women and children.
Vijay said proper investigation and speedy conviction in such cases should act as a strong deterrent against those planning to commit offences.
He also reviewed preventive measures and awareness programmes to strengthen protection mechanisms for women and children across the State.
Among those who attended the meeting were Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Home K. Manivasan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Social Welfare Secretary Mariam Pallavi Baldev, Director General of Police.