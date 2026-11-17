CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of Tamil Nadu’s 108 emergency ambulance services for the northeast monsoon, inspecting the call centre at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services complex in Teynampet here and assessing arrangements to respond to floods, cyclones and heavy rain. The centre, operated by EMRI GHS, coordinates the 108 ambulance service.
During the visit, Vijay reviewed the emergency response division’s preparations and safety measures for providing medical assistance and managing emergencies during natural disasters.
He examined medical equipment kept in ambulances, rescue equipment, boats and other materials intended for use in evacuating people stranded in flood-hit areas. He also reviewed the GPS-based ambulance dispatch system and sought details from Emergency Response Officers on the arrangements for responding to calls and deploying vehicles.
The Chief Minister was briefed on helplines: 104 for health-related information and assistance, 14416 for mental health support, 102 for ambulance services for pregnant women and 155377 for free mortuary ambulance services. The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Medical Initiative (TAEI) is being implemented at 132 locations across the State to strengthen emergency medical care.
Under the initiative, emergency departments have been established in 38 government medical college hospitals, with facilities including CT and MRI scanners. Vijay directed officials to take steps to improve the quality of emergency medical services and reduce fatalities.
Health Minister KG Arunraj and other senior officials were present during the inspection.