CM Vijay releases Vettri Thamizhagam vision document

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday unveiled the 'Vettri Thamizhagam' vision document, comprising 436 schemes across 32 government departments aimed at accelerating development and ensuring inclusive growth in Tamil Nadu.
The vision document was approved at the first Cabinet meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government chaired by the Chief Minister.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said the schemes had been formulated with clearly defined objectives and implementation targets for each department.
He said the ministers would work with their respective departmental secretaries to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and ensure timely implementation of the initiatives.
"The schemes cover a wide range of sectors, including youth development, women's welfare, farmers' welfare, fishermen's welfare and the creation of a drug-free Tamil Nadu," Nirmalkumar said.
According to the government, the implementation and monitoring of the 436 schemes will be coordinated through the Department of Special Programme Implementation to ensure periodic review and effective execution.
The Industries Department has been allotted the highest number of schemes with 37 initiatives. The Prison, Excise and Prohibition Department follows with 30 schemes.
Primary sector departments such as Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries have been assigned 27 schemes each, making them among the departments with the largest number of proposed initiatives.
Housing and Urban Development, Mines and Minerals, and Planning and Development Departments have been allocated the fewest schemes, with two initiatives each under the vision document.
The minister added that the government had intensified anti-drug enforcement measures across the State in line with the Chief Minister's vision of eliminating narcotics and substance abuse.
Tahdco loans to be waived; aid for SC/ST students
As part of the vision document, the government announced a complete waiver of loans availed through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (Tahdco) by members of SC and ST communities.
The government also announced annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000 for students belonging to Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities pursuing professional courses.
Officials said the measures were aimed at improving educational opportunities and enhancing socio-economic development among disadvantaged sections of society.