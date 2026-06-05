CM Vijay releases Vettri Thamizhagam vision document

The vision document was approved at the first Cabinet meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led government chaired by the Chief Minister.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar said the schemes had been formulated with clearly defined objectives and implementation targets for each department.

He said the ministers would work with their respective departmental secretaries to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and ensure timely implementation of the initiatives.