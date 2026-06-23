CM Vijay rejects 'B-team' tag, targets DMK on drugs, power cuts and social justice

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 23) hit back at the opposition DMK in the Assembly, rejecting allegations that his government was functioning as a "B-team" of any political party and defending his administration's policies on law and order, education and social justice.
Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's address on the final day of the Assembly session, Vijay said his government derived its strength from the people and not from any political opponent.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Responding to concerns raised by Opposition members on law and order, Vijay accused the previous DMK government of failing to curb the spread of narcotics.
"We are ready to listen to suggestions on law and order. This is a democracy. But who failed to stop the movement of drugs in the first place? The narcotics problem became widespread during the previous regime and we are now taking steps to rectify it," he said.
Taking a swipe at the opposition, Vijay remarked that some leaders kept asking him to speak more often. "With just a five-minute speech from me, Kolathur itself has started shaking," he said in an apparent reference to DMK president MK Stalin, who had contested from the constituency and lost.
Vijay said his government would prioritise the development of Tamil Nadu while maintaining a balanced relationship with the Union government.
"We are not interested in opposing the Union government for everything. Tamil Nadu's development is our priority. At the same time, our stand remains clear. We do not want NEET and medical admissions should be based on Class 12 marks. We also oppose the imposition of the National Education Policy," he said.
On power shortages, Vijay alleged that the situation was a result of administrative lapses during the previous government and said the issue would be addressed soon.
The Chief Minister also defended his government's record on social justice and questioned the DMK's commitment to the principle.
"Those who keep speaking about social justice should answer how many Scheduled Caste representatives they accommodated in their cabinet. Our government has four women ministers and eight ministers from Scheduled Castes. We are implementing Dr Ambedkar's vision of social justice," he said.
Rejecting allegations that his government depended on the support of rival parties, Vijay said the TVK-led administration functioned solely on the mandate given by the people.
"Some people say this government survives because of their generosity. Let me make it clear — this government runs on the strength of the people and like-minded forces. It does not run on anyone's mercy," he said.
Referring to alliance partners, Vijay said parties such as the CPI and CPI(M) had independently decided to support the TVK.
"If we choose to provide representation to our alliance partners in the cabinet, why should it bother anyone? We are not anybody's B-team. We are the People's Team. We will not touch public money, we will not allow anyone else to touch it and we will not spare those who do," he said.
Even as DMK members staged a walkout, Vijay narrated a "kutty story" during his reply.
According to Vijay, an elderly man was walking under the scorching sun while searching for something. A young boy noticed him and asked, "What are you looking for?" The elderly man replied, "Where is your father?"
Referring to the Assembly proceedings, Vijay said he too could narrate such irrelevant stories like the Opposition, in an indirect swipe at Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and his father MK Stalin. The remark was widely seen as a sarcastic dig at Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, indirectly questioning the absence of DMK president MK Stalin in the House.
Towards the end of his speech, Vijay took a swipe at the opposition, stating that those responsible for creating problems should not lecture others about governance.
He further drew attention by mimicking a familiar public hand gesture often associated with former Chief Minister MK Stalin and remarked, "Devils should not lecture about evils."