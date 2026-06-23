CM Vijay rejects 'B-team' tag, targets DMK on drugs, power cuts and social justice

Targets previous government over drug menace

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Responding to concerns raised by Opposition members on law and order, Vijay accused the previous DMK government of failing to curb the spread of narcotics.

"We are ready to listen to suggestions on law and order. This is a democracy. But who failed to stop the movement of drugs in the first place? The narcotics problem became widespread during the previous regime and we are now taking steps to rectify it," he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Vijay remarked that some leaders kept asking him to speak more often. "With just a five-minute speech from me, Kolathur itself has started shaking," he said in an apparent reference to DMK president MK Stalin, who had contested from the constituency and lost.