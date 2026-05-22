CM Vijay recommends final Cabinet expansion, allies VCK and IUML get berths

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday recommended the induction of two legislators from alliance partners, VCK’s Vanni Arasu and IUML’s AM Shahjahan, into the State Cabinet, marking the final phase of the government’s ministerial expansion.
An official release issued from Lok Bhavan said Governor approval had been accorded to the Chief Minister’s recommendation and the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate would be held shortly on Friday.
AM Shahjahan represents the Papanasam Assembly constituency, while Vanni Arasu is the MLA from Tindivanam.
Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare portfolio is likely to be allotted to Vanni Arasu, while the Minorities Welfare department is expected to be assigned to Shahjahan.