CM Vijay recalls Karunanidhi’s contributions to politics and governance

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi ahead of his 103rd birth anniversary, recalling his multifaceted contributions to Tamil literature, cinema, politics and governance.
In a statement, Vijay praised Karunanidhi's vast knowledge of the Tamil language and his contributions across various fields, including literature, screenwriting, public administration and social justice.
The Chief Minister also highlighted Karunanidhi’s advocacy of State autonomy and his efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of Tamil Nadu.
“Karunanidhi’s knowledge of Tamil, literature, cinema, politics, governance and his vision for State autonomy and rights continue to be remembered,” Vijay said.