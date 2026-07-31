CM Vijay presents police medals to 630 personnel

The awards included the President's Police Medals for the years 2023 to 2026, the Union Home Minister's Medals for 2023 and 2024, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Police Medals for 2024 to 2026. The medals were presented under various categories in recognition of distinguished and meritorious service.

The Chief Minister also flagged off 138 vehicles for the Coastal Security Group, comprising 42 four-wheelers and 96 two-wheelers, procured at a cost of Rs 8.27 crore. The vehicles are intended to strengthen coastal patrolling, surveillance and anti-smuggling operations along Tamil Nadu's 1,076-km coastline covering 14 coastal districts.