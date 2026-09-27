CM Vijay, Prabhakar, ministers, Stalin pay tributes to Si Pa Aditanar on 122nd birth anniversary

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recalled Aditanar’s lasting contributions to journalism and public life, noting that he had introduced a lively, accessible style that helped carry the newspaper-reading habit across Tamil Nadu, including to remote parts of the State. Aditanar’s efforts also played a pioneering role in fostering political and social awareness, he added.

Vijay noted that Aditanar held several key positions, including serving as a State Cabinet Minister and Assembly Speaker. As Speaker, he introduced the practice of starting the House's daily proceedings with a Thirukkural couplet.

Describing Aditanar as “Thamizhar Thanthai”, Vijay said he had devoted his life to the advancement of the Tamil language and its people. “Aditanar’s legacy will remain etched in Tamil Nadu’s history,” the Chief Minister said.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan, and School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan garlanded Aditanar’s statue in Egmore and offered floral tributes to his portrait.