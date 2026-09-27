CM Vijay, Prabhakar, ministers, Stalin pay tributes to Si Pa Aditanar on 122nd birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Ministers P Venkataramanan and Rajmohan, former Chief Minister MK Stalin, leaders across party lines, literary figures, social activists, industrialists, and people from all walks of life paid homage to Si Pa Aditanar, the pioneer who took Tamil journalism to the masses and founder of Dina Thanthi, on his 122nd birth anniversary on Sunday.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recalled Aditanar’s lasting contributions to journalism and public life, noting that he had introduced a lively, accessible style that helped carry the newspaper-reading habit across Tamil Nadu, including to remote parts of the State. Aditanar’s efforts also played a pioneering role in fostering political and social awareness, he added.
Vijay noted that Aditanar held several key positions, including serving as a State Cabinet Minister and Assembly Speaker. As Speaker, he introduced the practice of starting the House's daily proceedings with a Thirukkural couplet.
Describing Aditanar as “Thamizhar Thanthai”, Vijay said he had devoted his life to the advancement of the Tamil language and its people. “Aditanar’s legacy will remain etched in Tamil Nadu’s history,” the Chief Minister said.
On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, Speaker JCD Prabhakar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan, and School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan garlanded Aditanar’s statue in Egmore and offered floral tributes to his portrait.
DMK president MK Stalin recalled Aditanar’s rich contributions to Tamil journalism, the Tamil language, and society. “Si Pa Aditanar, the patriarch of Tamil journalism, was hailed by Thanthai Periyar himself as one who accomplished difficult deeds,” Stalin said. “He transformed journalism by adopting a simple style that enabled ordinary people to read and understand developments around the world. In his political career, Aditanar served as a two-time DMK MLA, Speaker of the TN Assembly under CN Annadurai, and a Minister in Karunanidhi’s Cabinet.”
Maalai Murasu Managing Director R Kannan Adithan, Daily Thanthi Group Chairman S Balasubramanian Adityan, and Director B Sivanthi Adityan garlanded the statue and paid their respects.
Employees of Daily Thanthi, DT Next, Maalai Malar, Rani, Ranimuthu, Rani Printers, Hello FM, Thanthi TV, Subasree, India Cabs, AMN TV, Gokulam Kathir, Pharos Hotel, and Maalai Murasu also paid their respects.
Born on September 27, 1905, in Kayamozhi village near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi, Aditanar completed his legal studies abroad and qualified as a barrister. He launched the bi-weekly Madurai Murasu in 1942 and later started the weekly Thamizhan.
His commitment to publishing factual news without fear remained unchanged even after the British government banned his publication. In November 1942, he launched Dina Thanthi in Madurai and later started Maalai Malar and the weekly Rani. He made a mark on Tamil journalism by using simple words and short sentences to make news accessible to readers.
Aditanar served in the Madras Legislative Council (1942-1953) and the Legislative Assembly (1957-1962). In 1967, when CN Annadurai became Chief Minister, he was elected Speaker of the Assembly. He later served as Cooperation and Agriculture Minister in 1969.
The government observes his birth anniversary as an official State function every year.