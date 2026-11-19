CHENNAI: Following the demise of party MLA VS Babu, the ruling TVK on Thursday announced seven days of mourning.
In a statement, TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand said that, with the approval of Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay, the party would observe seven days of mourning following Babu's demise. During the mourning period, all party-related functions have been cancelled and the party flag will fly at half-mast.
The Chief Minister's official programmes have also been postponed after the party MLA's death. Vijay was scheduled to visit Tiruchirappalli on Friday to inaugurate the newly constructed Government Headquarters Hospital.
Chief Minister Vijay visited Babu's residence on Thursday evening and paid floral tributes to his mortal remains.
Meanwhile, the CM also called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a private hospital here and enquired about his health.
Arlekar was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet on Wednesday night for medical treatment and observation. He is expected to remain in the hospital for two days. His wife and other family members are accompanying him.
According to sources, Vijay met the Governor and enquired about his well-being from doctors and family members. The hospital had not issued an official statement on the nature of his illness or the treatment being administered at the time of reporting.