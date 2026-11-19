In a statement, TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand said that, with the approval of Chief Minister and party president C Joseph Vijay, the party would observe seven days of mourning following Babu's demise. During the mourning period, all party-related functions have been cancelled and the party flag will fly at half-mast.

The Chief Minister's official programmes have also been postponed after the party MLA's death. Vijay was scheduled to visit Tiruchirappalli on Friday to inaugurate the newly constructed Government Headquarters Hospital.

Chief Minister Vijay visited Babu's residence on Thursday evening and paid floral tributes to his mortal remains.