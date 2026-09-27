CM Vijay pays tribute to Tamil journalism pioneer Si Pa Aditanar

Vijay said Aditanar introduced a lively and accessible style of Tamil journalism and helped take newspaper reading to people across Tamil Nadu, including those in remote parts of the state. His efforts also played a pioneering role in creating political and social awareness, he said in a social media post.

Recalling Aditanar’s public service, Vijay noted that he had held several positions, including that of a Tamil Nadu Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.