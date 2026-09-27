CM Vijay pays tribute to Tamil journalism pioneer Si Pa Aditanar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday (September 27) paid tribute to Tamil journalism pioneer and Dina Thanthi founder Si Pa Aditanar on his birth anniversary, recalling his lasting contributions to Tamil, journalism and public life.
Vijay said Aditanar introduced a lively and accessible style of Tamil journalism and helped take newspaper reading to people across Tamil Nadu, including those in remote parts of the state. His efforts also played a pioneering role in creating political and social awareness, he said in a social media post.
Recalling Aditanar’s public service, Vijay noted that he had held several positions, including that of a Tamil Nadu Minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
As Speaker, he introduced the practice of beginning the Assembly’s proceedings each day with a Thirukkural.
Describing Aditanar as “Tamilar Thanthai”, Vijay said he had devoted his life to the advancement of the Tamil language and its people.
“On his birth anniversary, I remember and honour the immeasurable services rendered by Si Pa Aditanar to Tamil, the Tamil community and journalism,” Vijay said, adding that Aditanar’s legacy would remain etched in Tamil Nadu’s history.