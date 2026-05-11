CM Vijay pays tribute to Periyar

Vijay later met K Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, at the Periyar Thidal premises. Veeramani congratulated Vijay on assuming office as Chief Minister and exchanged greetings with him during the meeting.

The visit assumes political significance as it marked Vijay's first public homage to Periyar after formally taking charge as Chief Minister, signalling the new government's emphasis on the principles of social justice and rationalist politics closely associated with the Dravidian movement. Ministers KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and senior party functionaries accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.