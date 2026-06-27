CM Vijay pays last respects to Bhagyaraj, consoles family

State honours announced

Soon after learning of Bhagyaraj's demise, Chief Minister Vijay issued a condolence message describing him as a multi-talented personality who made a lasting contribution to Tamil cinema. "I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of K Bhagyaraj, who left an indelible mark on the Tamil film industry through his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer," Vijay said. The Chief Minister also announced that state honours would be accorded during Bhagyaraj's final rites in recognition of his contribution to the Tamil film industry.