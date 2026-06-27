CM Vijay pays last respects to Bhagyaraj, consoles family

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (June 27) paid his last respects to veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Vijay personally visited the venue where Bhagyaraj's mortal remains have been kept for public homage and paid tribute to the late filmmaker. He later conveyed his condolences to Bhagyaraj's wife Poornima Bhagyaraj and other family members.
Bhagyaraj, who was 73, passed away on Saturday morning following a heart attack. His death has shocked the Tamil film industry, with several film personalities, political leaders and fans paying their respects. The veteran filmmaker's mortal remains have been placed at Valluvar Kottam to enable members of the public and industry colleagues to pay homage.
Soon after learning of Bhagyaraj's demise, Chief Minister Vijay issued a condolence message describing him as a multi-talented personality who made a lasting contribution to Tamil cinema. "I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of K Bhagyaraj, who left an indelible mark on the Tamil film industry through his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer and music composer," Vijay said. The Chief Minister also announced that state honours would be accorded during Bhagyaraj's final rites in recognition of his contribution to the Tamil film industry.
According to sources, Bhagyaraj's mortal remains will be cremated on Sunday (June 28) at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai. Known for his unique screenplays, natural humour and family-oriented films, Bhagyaraj remains one of Tamil cinema's most influential writer-directors and actors. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in the history of Tamil cinema.