CM Vijay pays homage to Dheeran Chinnamalai

CHENNAI: Rich tributes were paid to legendary freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his 221st death anniversary by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Monday (August 3), recalling his armed resistance against British rule and his sacrifice in the struggle to free the country from colonial domination.
State ministers paid floral tributes to him at Guindy in Chennai. Water Resources Minister N Anand, School Education Minister Rajmohan, IT Minister Kumar and Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar attended the ceremony.
In a message marking the occasion, Chief Minister Vijay hailed Dheeran Chinnamalai as a courageous warrior who fought against British oppression and raised the call for freedom at a time when the East India Company was expanding its control over large parts of the country.
Paying homage to the freedom fighter, he said Chinnamalai had firmly resisted the East India Company’s taxation policies and foreign domination and ultimately sacrificed his life for the liberation of the motherland.
“I pay my respects to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai, who fought against British oppression and raised the slogan of freedom, on his death anniversary,” Chief Minister Vijay said in the message.
He said the courage, self-confidence, patriotism and spirit of sacrifice displayed by Chinnamalai continued to inspire successive generations and remained an enduring symbol of resistance to colonial rule.
Chinnamalai’s willingness to confront a powerful colonial administration demonstrated his unwavering commitment to freedom and the rights of his people, he said. His life and struggle had secured him a permanent place among the prominent figures who challenged British authority in southern India.
Recalling the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle, Chief Minister Vijay said the independence enjoyed by the present generation had been made possible by countless freedom fighters who placed the interests of the nation above their own lives.
“May the glory of the brave hero who gave his life so that we could breathe the air of freedom live forever,” Chief Minister Vijay said.
Dheeran Chinnamalai, born as Theerthagiri in the Kongu region of present-day Tamil Nadu, emerged as one of the prominent early opponents of British expansion in southern India. He organised resistance against the East India Company and fought several battles against British forces.
His opposition to colonial taxation and attempts to establish British political control made him an important figure in Tamil Nadu’s history of resistance against colonialism.
Chinnamalai was eventually captured by the British and executed at Sankagiri in 1805. His resistance, courage and sacrifice continue to be commemorated in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the western districts, where his legacy remains deeply rooted in public memory.
His death anniversary is observed every year with leaders, organisations and members of the public paying homage and recalling his contribution to the struggle against British rule.