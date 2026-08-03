CM Vijay pays homage to Dheeran Chinnamalai

State ministers paid floral tributes to him at Guindy in Chennai. Water Resources Minister N Anand, School Education Minister Rajmohan, IT Minister Kumar and Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar attended the ceremony.

In a message marking the occasion, Chief Minister Vijay hailed Dheeran Chinnamalai as a courageous warrior who fought against British oppression and raised the call for freedom at a time when the East India Company was expanding its control over large parts of the country.

Paying homage to the freedom fighter, he said Chinnamalai had firmly resisted the East India Company’s taxation policies and foreign domination and ultimately sacrificed his life for the liberation of the motherland.