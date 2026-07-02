CM Vijay opposes Centre's Viksit Bharat scheme over funding burden

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, he said certain provisions of the VB G RAMG Act, 2025 require critical modifications and relaxations, without which the seamless and effective execution of this scheme on the ground would suffer significantly and will affect the rural population which is dependent on the rural employment programme".

Referring to the fund-sharing pattern, the CM said the current guidelines mandate 60:40 ratio between the Union and State across the wage, material, and administrative components.

"As MGNREGS operated under a different structure for two decades, this abrupt shift places an unsustainable strain on the state exchequer, which may reduce available wage employment days or crowd out other essential welfare schemes," he said.