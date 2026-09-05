CM Vijay need not respond to all queries in Assembly, says KA Sengottaiyan

“Questions related to various departments could be replied to by the concerned ministers. Even during the previous DMK regime, ministers have responded to questions on behalf of the then Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.

On the criticisms surrounding the announcement made under Rule 110 in the assembly, Sengottaiyan said it was a practice already in vogue, and successive Chief Ministers had followed it.

Regarding the proposal to construct a new Assembly building, the minister said that governments in the past had also explored establishing dedicated buildings for this purpose.

“An Assembly complex built during the DMK regime has become a hospital, while former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa explored the possibility of shifting the Assembly to the Queen Mary’s College premises,” he said, adding that considering the growing requirements, Tamil Nadu desperately needs a new assembly building.