CM Vijay need not respond to all queries in Assembly, says KA Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday (September 4) said that it is not necessary for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to reply to every question being raised by Opposition parties in the Assembly.
“Questions related to various departments could be replied to by the concerned ministers. Even during the previous DMK regime, ministers have responded to questions on behalf of the then Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.
On the criticisms surrounding the announcement made under Rule 110 in the assembly, Sengottaiyan said it was a practice already in vogue, and successive Chief Ministers had followed it.
Regarding the proposal to construct a new Assembly building, the minister said that governments in the past had also explored establishing dedicated buildings for this purpose.
“An Assembly complex built during the DMK regime has become a hospital, while former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa explored the possibility of shifting the Assembly to the Queen Mary’s College premises,” he said, adding that considering the growing requirements, Tamil Nadu desperately needs a new assembly building.
Replying to a query on the prevailing law and order situation, Sengottaiyan said various measures were being taken to maintain the law and order situation and curb the circulation of narcotic substances.
Meanwhile, Sengottaiyan ducked a question on TVK ministers demanding CM Vijay as PM candidate. "Please do not ask me another question and get me into trouble."
Asked at Chennai airport about TVK leaders, including ministers, seeking Vijay's projection for the top post, the veteran minister said the Chief Minister's priority was to lead Tamil Nadu towards greater progress and make the State a guide for the country across sectors.
"His objective is to ensure that Tamil Nadu advances in all fields and serves as a guide to the country," he said.
Asked about the Congress opposing Vijay's projection and backing Rahul Gandhi for the Prime Minister's post, Sengottaiyan said: "I have clearly stated what the Chief Minister's thoughts are. Please do not ask me another question and get me into trouble."
He then left without taking further questions.