CM Vijay must clarify on investment trip: Nainar

TIRUNELVELI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday (September 13) said Chief Minister Vijay must clarify, upon his return to Tamil Nadu, what investments he secured during his threeday visit to London.
If the Chief Minister had travelled to London to attract investments, he should explain whom he met and the investments secured during the visit, Nainar Nagenthran told reporters in Tirunelveli.
“How many investors can be met in just three days is a major question,” he said, adding that there was nothing wrong with the Chief Minister undertaking the visit.
Nainar Nagenthran said it was unclear whether Vijay had travelled to London for personal work or as part of an official visit. He also questioned who had accompanied the Chief Minister and whether anyone had travelled with him at government expense.
“If he has gone for personal work, nobody can object. But if he has gone to attract investors, he should explain the details of the investor outreach after returning,” he said.
He said attracting investments was primarily the responsibility of the Industries Minister and questioned the details of the Chief Minister’s efforts to mobilise industrial investments.