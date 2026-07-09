CM Vijay must act on Karnataka's Cauvery water refusal: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi said the reported statement had come as a shock to farmers in Tamil Nadu. He also referred to reports quoting the Karnataka minister as saying that Tamil Nadu had not made any request for the release of Cauvery water.

Questioning Chief Minister Vijay, Udhayanidhi alleged that the government had already disappointed farmers over the issue of crop loan waiver and asked what steps it would now take to secure Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water.