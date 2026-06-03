CM Vijay mum as Aadhav mocks farmers loan waiver: Association

TIRUCHY: Farmers in the Delta region continued their protest, demanding a complete crop loan waiver, as assured by the TVK ahead of the polls. In Tiruvarur, the farmers staged a novel protest on Tuesday, carrying clay pots, and declared they would intensify the stir if their demand was not fulfilled within 15 days.
Soon after the State government's crop loan waiver announcement, farmers began protesting, stating that the announcement was against the poll promise. They expressed dissatisfaction, as the announced waiver will not help the farmers either.
On Tuesday, during the ongoing protest, members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam assembled in front of the Tiruvarur collectorate with empty clay pots and raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for failing to fulfil the poll promises made to the farmers.
While speaking to reporters, the Sangam president, Sethuraman, said that the actual Chief Minister, Joseph Vijay, does not open his mouth on any issues, but there is a ‘proxy’ Chief Minister, Aadhav Arjuna, who interferes in every issue and speaks out.
“Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who takes care of the sports, speaks playfully about the farmers and ridicules them. We condemn his attitude also,” Sethuraman said.
He also warned that frustrated farmers have decided to intensify their protest across the state in a different manner if the revised crop loan waiver is not announced within 15 days. He also demanded a fair price for agricultural products and asked for Rs 5,000 per quintal of paddy, which would prevent them from seeking any government support.