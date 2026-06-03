CM Vijay mum as Aadhav mocks farmers loan waiver: Association

Soon after the State government's crop loan waiver announcement, farmers began protesting, stating that the announcement was against the poll promise. They expressed dissatisfaction, as the announced waiver will not help the farmers either.

On Tuesday, during the ongoing protest, members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam assembled in front of the Tiruvarur collectorate with empty clay pots and raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for failing to fulfil the poll promises made to the farmers.