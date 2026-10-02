CM Vijay makes direct outreach to Madurantakam voters

The TVK founder began the roadshow at Mamandur around 2.30 pm and travelled towards Madurantakam in a campaign vehicle, standing alongside party nominee Maragatham Kumaravel. People lined the roads and stood outside their houses as the vehicle passed, with Vijay waving to them, greeting them with folded hands and seeking votes for the party's Whistle symbol.

TVK workers staged cultural programmes and dance performances at several points along the route as people waited to see the leader.

Vijay also stepped out of the campaign vehicle at a few places. At a small tea shop in L Enathur, he stopped for tea and interacted with elderly residents. Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Maragatham Kumaravel accompanied him.