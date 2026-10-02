CM Vijay makes direct outreach to Madurantakam voters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK supremo C Joseph Vijay, who had a limited public outreach and campaign in the Assembly elections, on Friday took his campaign deep into Madurantakam, travelling through nearly 39 points across more than 30 villages and semi-urban neighbourhoods and making unscheduled stops to interact with voters ahead of the October 6 bypoll.
The TVK founder began the roadshow at Mamandur around 2.30 pm and travelled towards Madurantakam in a campaign vehicle, standing alongside party nominee Maragatham Kumaravel. People lined the roads and stood outside their houses as the vehicle passed, with Vijay waving to them, greeting them with folded hands and seeking votes for the party's Whistle symbol.
TVK workers staged cultural programmes and dance performances at several points along the route as people waited to see the leader.
Vijay also stepped out of the campaign vehicle at a few places. At a small tea shop in L Enathur, he stopped for tea and interacted with elderly residents. Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and Maragatham Kumaravel accompanied him.
At Kiliya Nagar, he entered a farmland and spoke to women engaged in agricultural work. Later, at Ramapuram, he drove a farmer's tractor through a field before resuming the roadshow.
The Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls were necessitated after AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama resigned their seats and quit the party before joining the TVK. Both have been renominated by the ruling party.