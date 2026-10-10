CM Vijay likely to meet Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan over water-sharing issues

Krishna water supply

Under the Telugu Ganga Project, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 12 TMC of Krishna river water annually to Tamil Nadu at the state border to meet Chennai's drinking water requirements.

However, Tamil Nadu had received only 2.251 TMC of water as of October 9 this year.

The shortfall has raised concerns over Chennai's drinking water supply, while the reported plans to construct dams on rivers flowing from Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu have added to apprehensions over the state's future water availability.