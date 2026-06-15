CM Vijay likely to launch new ration card distribution on birthday

According to officials in the Food and Civil Supplies Department, around 46,000 new ration cards have already been printed and kept ready for distribution across the State. The department has received nearly 2.25 lakh applications seeking new ration cards since January this year.

“The distribution of new ration cards will commence in the next few days. In the first phase, 46,000 cards are ready and eligible beneficiaries will receive them in a phased manner,” a senior department official said.