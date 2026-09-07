CM Vijay likely to defer UK trip to meet Malaysian PM Anwar

Vijay was scheduled to leave around September 10 for his first overseas trip as Chief Minister to UK, where he was expected to meet business leaders to showcase Tamil Nadu's investment potential and oversee the signing of memoranda of understanding with prospective investors.

However, according to senior officials, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar spoke with Vijay and advised him to postpone the UK trip so that he could receive the Malaysian Prime Minister. Anwar, who is scheduled to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. He had spoken with the chief minister in May and had said he would visit Tamil Nadu if an opportunity arose during his India trip.