CM Vijay likely to defer UK trip to meet Malaysian PM Anwar

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to defer his proposed UK visit to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to visit Chennai after attending the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, official sources said.
Vijay was scheduled to leave around September 10 for his first overseas trip as Chief Minister to UK, where he was expected to meet business leaders to showcase Tamil Nadu's investment potential and oversee the signing of memoranda of understanding with prospective investors.
However, according to senior officials, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar spoke with Vijay and advised him to postpone the UK trip so that he could receive the Malaysian Prime Minister. Anwar, who is scheduled to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 11 to 13. He had spoken with the chief minister in May and had said he would visit Tamil Nadu if an opportunity arose during his India trip.
"Anwar is coming to Chennai specifically to meet the Chief Minister. It would not be appropriate for Vijay to miss the meeting. The Governor has advised him to defer the UK visit," said official sources.
Sources said arrangements were being considered for Anwar's stay in Chennai on September 13, including a reception at Lok Bhavan, where he could hold talks with Vijay.
Meanwhile, Vijay completed formalities to obtain a diplomatic passport ahead of the proposed overseas tour. Reports have put the proposed itinerary between September 10 and 16.
The proposed visit follows the Vettri Tamil Nadu investors' conclave, where 97 companies signed MoUs involving investments of Rs 67,452 crore. The government has said its investment commitments in the first 100 days crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.