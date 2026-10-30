CM Vijay-led Cabinet meeting clears 8 industrial projects worth Rs 3,767 crore

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday approved an incentive package for eight companies setting up or expanding industrial projects across Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, and Erode districts.
The projects involve investments of Rs 3,767 crore and are expected to generate employment opportunities for 4,853 people.
According to sources, the proposed projects span emerging sectors, including technical textiles, aerospace and defence, life sciences and electronics, among others.
The cabinet also approved the expansion plans of three companies as part of the package. However, the government did not disclose the names of the companies or provide a district-wise breakdown of the investments and employment opportunities expected to be generated.
During the first 100 days of the TVK-led government, investment commitments worth approximately Rs 1.02 lakh crore were announced. These commitments are expected to support industrial growth and create employment opportunities across the State.
The latest Cabinet approvals mark a step towards translating the investment commitments into industrial projects, with the incentives expected to facilitate the establishment and expansion of companies in Tamil Nadu.