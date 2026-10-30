CM Vijay-led Cabinet meeting clears 8 industrial projects worth Rs 3,767 crore

The projects involve investments of Rs 3,767 crore and are expected to generate employment opportunities for 4,853 people.

According to sources, the proposed projects span emerging sectors, including technical textiles, aerospace and defence, life sciences and electronics, among others.

The cabinet also approved the expansion plans of three companies as part of the package. However, the government did not disclose the names of the companies or provide a district-wise breakdown of the investments and employment opportunities expected to be generated.