CM Vijay lays ground for Rs 3,109 crore Ring Main Project

To meet the daily drinking water demand of Chennai's 91 lakh residents, 1,260 MLD of water is supplied through 143 distribution stations. This water is sourced from five reservoirs, along with the water received from the Krishna river and Kannankottai Thervaikandigai. Processing is handled by five water treatment plants and three seawater desalination plants, one in Minjur and two in Nemmeli.

Currently, main pipelines transport drinking water directly from specific treatment plants to designated zones across the city. Consequently, if a supply disruption occurs at a specific source, no alternative infrastructure exists to reroute water to affected areas.

The Ring Main Project addresses this vulnerability. It will integrate nine facilities, including five existing treatment plants, three operational desalination plants, and a 400 MLD seawater desalination plant currently under construction in Perur. The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and expected to be completed by 2031.